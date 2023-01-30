BOR vs CHE: Facts, Possible Lineup, And All You Need To Know About The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

– Facts and other important things to know about the match

The UEFA Champions League is one of the world’s most prestigious football tournaments, and this year’s Round of 16 will feature one of the most anticipated match-ups yet: Borussia Dortmund versus Chelsea.

Both teams have had success in the tournament in the past, with Dortmund winning the Champions League in 1997 and Chelsea winning it in 2012 and 2021. But this year, it is anyone’s guess who will come out on top.

Dortmund have been in top form this season and have been especially impressive in the Champions League. They have won all five of their matches in the group stage and scored an impressive 16 goals. Their attack is led by the likes of Marco Reus, Karim Adeyemi, and Youssoufa Moukoko, who have all been in top form this year.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also been impressive this season. They finished first in their group but have not been in good form in the Premier League. They have been able to add some key players to their squad and will be ready for their Champions League matches. Their attack is led by the likes of Kai Havertz, Joao Felix, and Raheem Sterling, and they have also been bolstered by the recent signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

– Possible Lineup

Chelsea will have Reece James and N’golo Kante fit for the great clash against the German team.

– Chelsea’s potential lineup against Borussia Dortmund

GK – Kepa Arrizabalaga

DMR – Reece James

DML – Marc Cucurella

DC – Thiago Silva

DC – Kalidou Koulibaly

DMC – Jorginho

MC – N’golo Kante

MC – Mason Mount

AMR – Mykhaylo Mudryk

AML – Joao Felix

FC – Kai Havertz

The matchup between these two teams is sure to be a thrilling one, and it is difficult to pick a favourite. Both teams have the quality to win the match, but Dortmund’s home advantage and their recent form could give them the edge in the first leg, but I will be rooting for Chelsea to qualify.

Overall, it should be a great match between two of Europe’s best teams, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

