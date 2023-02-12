Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have been handed a boost with Qatari investors getting the green light for their takeover bid from UEFA, Daily Mail report.

The Glazers have given potential investors until February 17 as a soft deadline, but it’s not clear if they would agree to a full takeover.

According to recent reports, dual ownership will be acceptable as long as two teams have independent corporate structures and separate management.

Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig competing in the Champions League while being owned by the same sports drink corporation, Red Bull GmbH, established a precedent.

As a result, Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, is likely to welcome any Qatari investment in United. As long as he plays simply a symbolic role and stays out of the way, UEFA have no issues.

Paris Saint-Germain is already Sheikh Tamim’s property through Qatar Sports Investment (QSI).

Investors from Qatar must accede to Glazers’ takeover demands.

The Glazers are currently refusing to part ways with United until they receive at least £5 billion. Any sports team in history would have to pay a record amount for this.

Undoubtedly, the number will turn off a lot of private investors. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has declared his interest, but he is still considering his loan options.

Our belief is that an acquisition by Sir Jim might not be advantageous for United because further investment may be constrained by the need to pay off more loans.

As a result, a Qatari or Middle Eastern consortium might take over. Right now, the Emir of Qatar may play a significant part in the former.

United is regarded as “football’s crown jewels” by a wealthy group of Qatari investors, who are apparently confident of succeeding in the buyout auction.

Golden2022 (

)