Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to let Christian Pulisic depart from Chelsea this summer is increasingly looking like a regrettable move, especially after the American forward’s sensational debut for AC Milan. Pulisic’s triumphant introduction to the Serie A side not only showcased his undeniable talent but also raised questions about Pochettino’s assessment of the player’s potential.

In his first match for AC Milan against Bologna, Pulisic wasted no time in making an impact. The opening minutes of the game saw him seamlessly integrate into the team’s attack, providing a crucial assist to Olivier Giroud, who found the back of the net to put AC Milan in the lead. This immediate contribution highlighted Pulisic’s ability to read the game, create opportunities, and influence the scoreline.

However, Pulisic’s influence didn’t stop there. The American forward went on to extend AC Milan’s lead with a stunning individual effort, unleashing a powerful strike that found the back of the net. This goal not only showcased his technical prowess but also his capacity to be a game-changer when given the chance.

As Pulisic’s impact reverberated through the match, Pochettino’s decision to let him leave Chelsea began to look more questionable. The young forward had already demonstrated his skill and versatility during his time at Stamford Bridge, leaving many fans and experts puzzled by his departure. With Chelsea’s attacking options in focus, Pulisic’s successful debut for AC Milan only amplifies the debate surrounding the wisdom of his transfer.

While it’s early days in Pulisic’s AC Milan journey, his impressive debut serves as a stark reminder that young talents possess the potential to thrive if given the right opportunities and guidance. As Pochettino watches Pulisic’s star rise at another club, the spotlight on his decision to let go of this dynamic forward is likely to intensify, leaving many wondering if it was indeed a big mistake.

