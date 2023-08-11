BIL vs RMA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Real Madrid kicks off their La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao on Match Day 1. Hosts Athletic finished eighth in the league last season and hopes to make a stronger effort this season. The additions of Inigo Ruiz and Javier Morton should improve their chances, despite the fact that they appear to be lighter than their opponents.

The loss of Inigo Martinez is a setback, but they still have the Inaki brothers to fall back on. Coming off a busy preseason in which they only achieved one win in seven games may have an impact on their confidence. They failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four preseason games, but they scored in all four.

Real Madrid had a difficult outing last season by their standards, finishing 10 points behind La Liga champions Barcelona. They enter this game having suffered crushing defeats in their previous two preseason games. Los Blancos will undoubtedly be in better shape than they were in their 3-0 and 3-1 defeats to Barcelona and Juventus, respectively.

The Spanish giants went unbeaten in three matches, winning two of them. They won the Copa del Rey last season and will be aiming further this season.

Real Madrid has not lost against Athletic Bilbao in the last two meetings. The Spanish heavyweights have won three of their past five La Liga games.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Athletic Bilbao match will go down on Saturday at 8:30PM Nigerian time.

