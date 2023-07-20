SPORT

Biggest Wins At The Women’s World Cup

As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup prepares to kick-off today, let’s have a look at the biggest victories in the tournament’s history. 

Surprisingly, there have been four standout matches in the women’s event that left a lasting impact.

USA 13-0 Thailand, 11 June 2019

During the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, the United States (who were the defending champions), began their campaign against the underdog team, Thailand. Anticipated to secure a victory, no one could have predicted the seismic shockwaves that rippled through the tournament as the USA delivered a staggering 13-0 win.

Germany 11-0 Argentina, 10 September 2007

In the opening game of the 2007 Women’s World Cup, Germany recorded an imposing 11-0 triumph over Argentina, setting a record at that time for the biggest win in the history of the competition. Argentina’s pre-match signs were not promising, having previously suffered a 15-1 aggregate defeat in their only other World Cup appearance in 2003, including a 6-1 loss to Germany.

Germany 10-0 Ivory Coast, 7 June 2015

Ivory Coast faced a daunting challenge in their inaugural Women’s World Cup match against 2-time champions, Germany. Unfortunately, the African side endured a harsh introduction as they were crushed 10-0 by the German powerhouse.

Switzerland 10-1 Ecuador, 12 June 2015

Needing a positive result to progress to the knockout stage after losing their opening group game 1-0 to Japan, Switzerland put on a stellar performance in their first-ever Women’s World Cup finals appearance. Their resounding 10-1 victory against Ecuador secured them a spot in the record books for one of the most significant wins in Women’s World Cup history.

As the 2023 tournament unfolds, fans worldwide eagerly await to witness more historic moments on the pitch

