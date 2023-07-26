The Premier League, being one of the most competitive football leagues in the world, has seen its fair share of remarkable winning streaks. Over the years, several teams have achieved extraordinary runs of consecutive victories, showcasing their dominance and ability to maintain peak performance over an extended period. Here are the top 4 Biggest winning streaks in Premier League history.

Manchester City (2017-2018) – 18 Wins: Under the management of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City displayed breathtaking football during the 2017-2018 season. They went on an 18-game winning streak, setting a new record for the most consecutive victories in a single Premier League campaign. This incredible run played a significant role in City’s title-winning campaign that season.

Liverpool (2019-2020) – 18 Wins: During the 2019-2020 season, Liverpool put together a remarkable 18-match winning streak that saw them secure their first-ever Premier League title. Led by Jurgen Klopp and driven by a relentless attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool dominated their opponents en route to lifting the trophy.

Arsenal (2001-2002) – 14 Wins: During the 2001-2002 season, Arsenal, under the guidance of Arsene Wenger, showcased their “Invincibles” form. They recorded 14 consecutive victories, eventually going on to complete the season undefeated and clinching the Premier League title in style.

Chelsea (2016-2017) – 13 Wins: In the 2016-2017 season, Chelsea, managed by Antonio Conte, embarked on a remarkable 13-game winning streak. Conte’s tactical brilliance and the brilliance of players like Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante led Chelsea to the league title, reestablishing the club as a dominant force in English football.

