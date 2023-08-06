La Liga is a competition that is renowned for its extravagant transfers and massive player contracts. Unfortunately, not every transfer turns out to be a success, and the club owners are often left scratching their heads wondering what went wrong. Here are the top 10 biggest transfer flops in La Liga history.

Jackson Martinez

The Colombian striker arrived in Madrid in the summer of 2015 with a massive reputation as one of the deadliest strikers in Europe. However, Martinez struggled to find his feet in Spain and only managed to score three goals in 22 appearances for Atletico.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix was billed as the next big thing in European football when Atletico Madrid signed him for a record-breaking transfer fee of €126 million in 2019. However, the Portuguese star has so far failed to live up to expectations, managing only nine goals in 47 appearances for Atletico.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

The Dutch striker joined Real Madrid in January 2009, but he struggled to make an impact in Spain and only managed to score eight goals in 20 appearances for Los Blancos.

Alexander Hleb

Alexander Hleb joined Barcelona in 2008 for a reported fee of €17 million. However, the Belarusian midfielder struggled to get regular game time and only managed to make 19 appearances for Barcelona before being loaned out to various clubs.

Robinho

Robinho was signed by Real Madrid in 2005 for a massive fee of €30 million. The Brazilian striker started his career in Spain well, but he struggled to maintain his form, managing only 25 goals in 101 appearances for Los Blancos.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined Barcelona in 2009, but the Swedish striker only lasted one season in Spain. Despite scoring 22 goals in 46 appearances for Barcelona, Ibrahimovic failed to adapt to the club’s playing style and was sold to AC Milan the following year.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard arrived at Real Madrid in 2019 with a reputation as one of the best players in the world. However, the Belgian forward has been plagued by injuries and has struggled to find his form in Spain, managing only five goals in 41 appearances for Los Blancos.

Jonathan Woodgate

Jonathan Woodgate joined Real Madrid in 2004 for a fee of €20 million. However, the English defender struggled with injuries and only managed to make nine appearances for Los Blancos in two seasons.

Jonathan Soriano

Next up, we have Jonathan Soriano, who signed with Barcelona in 2012. After scoring 32 goals for Red Bull Salzburg the season prior, the expectations were high. However, after just one season with Barcelona, he was loaned out to Al-Hilal, where he has remained ever since.

Luka Jovic

Real Madrid fans were ecstatic when they signed Luka Jovic in 2019. After all, he had just come off an incredible season with Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 27 goals. Unfortunately, things have not gone as planned for the Serbian striker, and he has struggled to find his footing in Madrid.

