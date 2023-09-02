Big Transfer Deals Completed in the Last 3 Days

After much back and forth at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku has finally gotten the chance to leave the club, though on a permanent deal. The Belgian striker played with Inter Milan last season but would be joining another Italian Serie A club for this season. Lukaku reunites with his former coach, Jose Mourinho at AS Roma on a loan deal that would expire at the end of the season. There is no buy option included.

Paris Saint-Germain completed two signings in the last 72 hours to cap off an already outstanding transfer window. The French Ligue 1 club has been rebuilding its squad this season and the signing of Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola from Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon respectively would further strengthen their already intimidating squad.

Randal Kolo Muani was signed in a record sale for his former club. The Frenchman joined Paris Saint-Germain for €95 million. Lyon sold Barcola to Paris Saint-Germain in a €45 million deal with €5 million in add-ons.

Manchester City finally got the extra midfielder they needed with the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Portuguese star has linked up with Pep Guardiola’s men in a deal worth £53 million.

Chelsea has been having a very impressive summer transfer window and there was enough time for them to get another star into the club. The Blues signed Cole Palmer on transfer deadline day in a move worth €47 million. The England U21 star would now continue his development under Mauricio Pochettino.

