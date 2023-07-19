Big Money Moves: Top Premier League Signings This Season

So, the transfer window is it on and the biggest clubs in England have once again spent obscene amounts of money on the planet’s best soccer talent. You know the players — the guys who sell the most jerseys, score the most goals, and have the slickest marketing campaigns. We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars changing hands here, all for the glory of maybe winning another Premier League title or Champions League trophy. While you were busy working your day job this summer, some of the richest sports teams in the world were redefining the meaning of “big money moves.” We’ve compiled the 7 most expensive signings of this transfer window, the kind of deals that make you wonder if there’s actually too much money in soccer these days. Strap in, because you’re about to enter a world of private jets, massive mansions, and more zeros than you can count. The Premier League’s big spenders were at it again this summer.

Declan Rice (Arsenal)£105m

Declan rice has joined arsenal from west ham in a record £105 deal. The transfer is made of a £100m initial fee plus £5m in performance related add ons.

Kai Harvert(Arsenal) £65m

Arsenal sign German international from Chelsea at £65m

Sandro Tonali ( Newcastle)£60m

The Magpies are thought to have paid around €70 million (£60m/$76m) to land the 23-year-old from Milan.Tonali arrives as a marquee addition to Howe’s midfield after a season where Newcastle secured a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for the 2023-24 campaign.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)£60m

Dominik Szoboszlai is a Liverpool player, with the Reds confirming that a £60 million ($76m) transfer has been completed, with the midfielder signing a five-year contract until 2028.

Mason Mount (Manchester United)£55m

Manchester United completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m.

The overall fee for England international midfielder Mount could rise to £60m depending on success and appearances over several seasons.

Christopher Nkunku ( Chelsea) £52m

Chelsea paid a fee of £52m transfer of France forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. Nkunku, who will officially become a Chelsea player on July 1, has agreed to a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

James Maddison ( Tottenham) £40m

James Maddison: Tottenham complete £40m deal for Leicester and England midfielder. Tottenham have signed England midfielder James Maddison on a five-year deal for £40m from Leicester City. The 26-year-old has won three caps for England and helped the Foxes claim the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021.

