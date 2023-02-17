Big Boost For Manchester United As 2 Barcelona Key Players Ruled Out For The Second Clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After being substituted against Manchester United due to an injury, Barcelona has acknowledged that Pedri may be sidelined for a while.

Pedri has a “hamstring ailment,” according to the club website for Barcelona. On Friday, he will be tested.

Pedri may have to wait up to four weeks, according to the Spanish newspaper AS. In the second leg of this Europa League match, it seems quite improbable that he will play Manchester United.

On Thursday, when United hosts Barcelona at Old Trafford, they will need to make adjustments without Pedri.

After the game, Xavi claimed that Barcelona lost Pedri because of the schedule. It’s really hard, so rotation is crucial, especially for players who play continuously, to prevent these injuries, but a lot is on the line in the final four months of the season.

The 20-year-old was substituted by Sergio Roberto after being taken off against Manchester United in the 41st minute.

It is part of Barcelona’s second setback after Gavi was issued a yellow card for fouling Fred in the second half.

Before the match, Gavi was only one caution away from a ban. After the quarterfinal round, all cards are eliminated.

Blazing (

)