Bid Submitted, Former Manchester United and Chelsea target says “YES” to Arsenal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are very confident of sealing a deal with Brenford for the signing of Spanish Goalkeeper David Raya after the first bid was rejected which was around £23 million plus add ons.

The Spanish Goalkeeper would have his contract expire with Brentford by June 2024 and has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a move this summer.

The 27-year-old was on Manchester United and Chelsea list earlier this summer but the deal was not agreed with either of the sides due to the clubs having other alternatives.

It is practically impossible for Manchester United to make a bid after signing Andre Onana this summer from Inter Milan amd Chelsea are currently not considering signing a goalkeeper as they are busy on other positions after completing a deal with Monaco for Axel Disasi in thr early hours of Friday.

Arsenal’s improved bid for Raya is expected to be accepted, the deal is around £30 million plus add ons and Brentford are not expected to turn down the offer for a player that might leave as free agent next summer after seeing out his contract till June 2024.

Arsenal looks set to announce their fourth first team signing this summer after completing the deals for Declan Rice, Jurren Timber and Kai Harvetz.

Halfeez (

)