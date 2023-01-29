BHA 2-1 LIV: Why Jurgen Klopp Should Be Sacked After Today’s Defeat

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool are out of the Emirates FA Cup as they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium. Harvey Elliot opened the scoring in the game with an easy goal in the 30th minute, in which Brighton and Hove Albion responded to with the equaliser from Lewis Dunk. Kaoru Mitoma eventually sealed the match win for Brighton in the 90+2 minute as he put the ball brilliantly into the net to make it 2-1 at full-time.

Liverpool’s unexpected decline this season has been a topic of concern and at the moment they aren’t getting any better, and I think Jurgen Klopp should be laid off as it’s clear that he isn’t fit to coach Liverpool anymore. He made several mistakes in the game this afternoon and eventually paid the price for it with a devastating loss away from home.

