BHA 1-3 WHU: Match Review And Latest EPL Table As The Hammers End The Seagulls Winning Start

Brighton & Hove Albion’s winning start to the new English Premier League campaign came to an abrupt end on Saturday evening, following their disappointing 3-1 home loss to West Ham United at the American Express Community Stadium.

The Seagulls entered the game off the back of the impressive back-to-back victory over Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous games of the new campaign, and they were looking for another win over West Ham United on Saturday to make it three consecutive wins.

However, the hosts were far from their usual best as they conceded an early goal in the opening moments of the clash when James Ward-Prowse reacted first on a loose ball and then put it away with his right foot to give his team the lead. While the Brighton were looking for an equalizer in the second half, the Londoners doubled their advantage in the 58th thanks to Jerrod Bowen before Michail Antonio gave the visitors a strong lead in the 63rd minute.

The hosts, however, got a consolation goal in the 81st minute when Pascal Gross’s right-footed effort defeated the West Ham goalkeeper from outside the box.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

