BET 0 VS 0 BAR:Recap of the first half as Pedri missed good opportunities to give Barcelona the lead

Xavi Hernandez and his men locked horns with Real Betis in their next Spanish League game on match day 20 away from home. The last time both teams met was in the Spanish Super Cup, the match ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time and Barcelona won on penalties.

The Blaugranas commenced the game in a 4-3-3 formation while the home side lined up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Barcelona began the game strongly as they held possession of the ball but could not create any danger. The home side sat back in their half hoping to hit the Catalan giants on a counterattack. Barcelona won a crucial free kick in the 5th minute but could not score from it.

Real Betis gradually got themselves into the match as they kept possession of the ball. The home side had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 8th minute but it was blocked by a Barcelona defender.

Xavi’s men won a corner in the 12th minute. Lewandowski had his header go off target in the 14th minute. Real Betis won a free kick in the 17th minute but it was cleared out by the Barca defense. Pedri missed a good chance to put Barcelona ahead in the 18th minute. The home side had an effort shot widely off-target a minute later.

The opening 20 minutes ended with Barcelona enjoying a large portion of the ball possession but Real Betis looked more dangerous in the attack. The Blaugranas continued to search for their first shot on target of the game.

Real Betis had a good chance to open the scoring in the 32nd minute but Araujo was there to block the shot. Raphinha’s goal was cancelled for an offside in the 34th minute. Pedri missed yet another chance to put Barca ahead in the game. The Catalan won a corner in the 40th minute but could not score from it.

