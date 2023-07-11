Best XI Top Performing Under 23 Year Old Footballers In The World In 2023

If you’re a rising star and you’re still young, you might get extra playing time. Score90 has published its best XI analysis of the world’s finest under-23 footballers.

Diogo Costa has excelled more than any other teammate as of late. The 23-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper had a phenomenal 20 clean sheets for FC Porto in the 2022/23 season.

The best central defenders under the age of 23 are Matthyjs De Ligt and Josko Gvardiol, and the greatest left back and right back are Alphonso Davies and Reece James.

Edouado Camavinga, a Real Madrid player, is the top performing central defensive midfielder in the world under the age of 23. Central midfielders under the age of 23 have historically been led by Real Madrid’s recently acquired Jude Bellingham and Barcelona’s Pedri.

The two best young wingers, both under the age of 23, are Vinicius Junior and Bukayo Saka. They both maintained a high level of consistency during the 2022–2023 season for their respective clubs. While Saka scored 15 goals and dished out 11 assists, Vinicius tallied 22 goals and 20 helpers for the year.

The best center forward under the age of 23 is Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old Norwegian footballer had a breakout season in 2022-2023, scoring 56 goals.

The top eleven 2023 footballers who are all under 23 years old are listed below.

