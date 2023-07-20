Best XI of Players Who Have Been Sold Or Loaned Out By Chelsea in the Current Transfer Window

Chelsea has actively been involved in clearing its deadwood this summer. The club has made more than €200 million from player sales so far in the current transfer window.

With the view of creating space in Chelsea’s team for new manager, Mauricio Pochettino to implement his style, the club has sold or loaned out many players in the current transfer window. So much so that a full starting XI of players could be formed with those players.

In the goalkeeping department, Chelsea has sold Edouard Mendy to the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ahli for €18.5 million.

Chelsea has also allowed three defenders to leave the club so far. Club captain, Cesar Azpilicueta has left the club for Atletico Madrid as a free agent, Senegalese international, Kalidou Koulibaly has also left for the Saudi Pro League, where he would be playing for Al-Hilal. Ethan Ampadu has finally left the club for Leeds United in a deal worth €8 million.

Chelsea allowed N’Golo Kante to leave the club for free while Loftus-Cheek has left the club for AC Milan in a deal worth €16 million. Mateo Kovacic was sold to Manchester City for €29.1 million. This would make room for a midfield revamp by Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea also allowed Mason Mount to leave the club for rivals, Manchester United in a deal worth €64.2 million while Christian Pulisic has also been sold to AC Milan for €20 million.

With the arrival of Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea has allowed David Datro Fofana to leave for Union Berlin on loan. Kai Havertz also left for London rivals, Arsenal in a deal worth €75 million.

