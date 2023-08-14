Best XI Most Valuable Footballers In The Saudi Pro League

It would appear that significant steps have been taken by the Saudi Arabia Pro League in the direction of expanding the league during the 2023 Summer Transfer Window. They have acquired additional talented players who will be of assistance in making the league a more challenging place to play in

Both Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema are considered to be among the league’s most lucrative strikers due to their respective market values of €25 Million. Mane moved from Bayern Munich to Al Nassr in exchange for €30 Million, while Benzema signed a free agency contract with Al Ittihad.

Both Alex Saint-Maximin and Malcom are considered to be the most valuable wingers in the Saudi Pro League. The market value of Saint-Maximin, who plays for Al Ahli, is currently at €32 Million, while the market value of Malcom, who plays for Al Hilal, is currently at €30 Million.

The most valuable goalkeeper in the league is Edouard Mendy, who was previously with Chelsea but transferred to Al Ahli during the Summer Transfer Window of 2023. The goalkeeper from Senegal is currently valued at €12 Million on the open market.

In the Saudi Pro League, Ruben Neves and Fabinho are considered to be the two most valuable central defensive midfielders. The market value of Neves, who plays for Al Hilal, is currently at €40 Million, while Fabinho’s market value stands at €42 Million.

In the Saudi Pro League, Sergej Milintrovic-Savic is considered to be the most valuable center midfielder. The Al Hilal midfielders are estimated to be worth €50 Million on the open market.

The top eleven Most Valuable Players in the Saudi Professional League are listed below.

