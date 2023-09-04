The Super Eagles of Nigeria will return to action on Sunday when they take on Sao Tome and Principe in their last AFCON qualifiers. The team will be hoping to get a good result from the fixture at the Next Of Champions stadium in Uyo, but how will the team lineup for the match? Here are 2 best ways the super eagles could lineup for their upcoming match.

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria.

Coach Jose Peseiro could use the 4:4:2 formation to setup the team for the encounter against Sao Tome and Principe national team. He could use Adebayo Adeleye who plays club football for Hapoel Jerusalem as the goalkeeper of the team.

William Ekong is now getting regular first team football again after joining PAOK in Greece, so he should be the one to lead the team. He could be paired in the centre back position with Semi Ajayi while the duo of Calvin Bassey and Ola Aina should play in the left fullback and right fullback positions respectively.

Wilfred Ndidi should make it to the starting lineup as one of the central midfielders alongside Joe Aribo of Southampton football club. Ademola Lookman could be deployed as the left midfielder while Samuel Chukwueze could start in the opposite flank.

Taiwo Awoniyi could start as one of the strikers for the Super Eagles of Nigeria after having a stellar start to the current premier league season, scoring in the first three matches. He could be paired with Victor Osimhen.

Photo Credit: Soccer Net Nigeria.

Second Lineup:

Experienced Francis Uzoho could get to start between the sticks for Nigeria in Uyo on Sunday as the coach could setup the team using the 4:3:3 formation. William Eking could play in the central defense position alongside Semi Ajayi while Jamilu Collins could play as the right fullback.

Calvin Bassey could start in the left fullback position Wilfred Ndidi could be the defensive midfielder of the team. The coach could deploy Joe Aribo in a more attacking midfield position alongside Raphael Onyedika if this formation is used.

Moses Simon could start in the left wing position for the Super Eagles of Nigeria while Victor Boniface could play from the right flank while the coach could give Taiwo Awoniyi the chance to start as the striker ahead of Victor Osimhen.

Photo Credit: The Daily Mail.

