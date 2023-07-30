Best Transfers in World Football in the 21st Century (2023)

The quality and success of a transfer deal are mostly judged by the amount the player involved was sold, and his performance at his new club, among other minor factors.

Based on these criteria, Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United in 2003 is the best in world football in the 21st century. The Portuguese superstar arrived at Manchester United as a very young and raw talent but left the club in 2009 as the best player in world football.

Manchester United managed to sign him for just €19 million, a fee that proved to be one of the biggest bargains in recent memory after just a few years of Cristiano Ronaldo’s stay at the club.

The second-best transfer in world football in the 21st century is Kaka’s transfer from Sao Paulo to AC Milan in 2003. The Brazilian superstar took European football by storm and became the best player in world football after just a few years at the Italian Serie A club.

The third-best transfer deal struck in the 21st century involves Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend became one of the greatest players in the history of football during his time at Real Madrid. He scored loads of goals for the Spanish La Liga club and by the time he left the club in 2018, he had become the greatest goalscorer in the history of the club. Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009 in a deal worth €94 million.

The fourth best transfer deal in the 21st century is the deal that saw Kylian Mbappe move from AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain. The French attacker was signed for €180 million.

Kylian Mbappe has become one of the best players in world football since moving to Paris Saint-Germain and so far, he has scored more than 200 goals for the French Ligue 1 club.

Below is the full list of the top ten best transfers in world football in the 21st century:

