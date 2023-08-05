Best Signings Made By The Top 6 EPL Clubs This Summer

The Premier League’s top six clubs, known for their financial might, have been actively strengthening their squads this summer with impressive signings. Each club has made strategic moves to ensure they remain competitive and have a shot at the coveted Premier League title.

With that said, here are the best signing made by each of the top 6 Premier League clubs this summer:

6. Chelsea – Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea’s early agreement for Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig proves to be a brilliant move. The Frenchman’s versatility and dynamic play style make him an excellent replacement for Kai Havertz, who joined Arsenal. Nkunku’s acquisition adds depth and quality to Chelsea’s attacking options.

5. Tottenham Hotspur – James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur made a remarkable signing in James Maddison from Leicester City. The English midfielder’s creativity and goal-scoring prowess will significantly strengthen Tottenham’s midfield. With the ability to feed star strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Maddison will be instrumental in their attacking play.

4. Liverpool – Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool addressed their midfield concerns by acquiring Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s energy and skill will inject vitality into Liverpool’s midfield. Mac Allister’s arrival promises to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s side and restore their competitive edge.

3. Manchester United – Andre Onana

Manchester United’s most critical signing this summer is Andre Onana from Inter Milan. With David de Gea’s form decline, Onana’s arrival brings much-needed strength and reliability to the goalkeeping position. His skills with the ball at his feet align him with the best goalkeepers in the world.

2. Arsenal – Declan Rice

Arsenal’s ambition shines through their record-breaking signing of Declan Rice. The defensive midfielder’s presence will elevate Arsenal’s midfield and make them a formidable force. Rice’s prowess and potential promise to contribute significantly to Arsenal’s dominance.

1. Manchester City – Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City secured a major coup by acquiring Mateo Kovacic from title rivals Chelsea. Kovacic’s experience and skill as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders make him a solid replacement for Ilkay Gundogan. His addition will further strengthen Manchester City’s title aspirations.

Vincent94 (

)