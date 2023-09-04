Best Right-Wingers In The Premier League Right Now

The Premier League has seen its share of exceptional right-wingers, and here are the five of the best so far in the 2023-24 season:

5. Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Almiron was a revelation for Newcastle United last season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 34 appearances. His performance helped the team secure a fourth-place finish and a Champions League spot under Eddie Howe.

4. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kulusevski added a creative spark to Tottenham’s attack during the previous season. His physicality, technical ability, and decision-making make him an exciting prospect.

3. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Although Foden is versatile and can play in various positions, he shines as a right-winger for Manchester City. His ball retention, vision, and passing are top-notch.

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s surprising title challenge last season. His unpredictable dribbling style, ability to take defenders on, and two-footedness make him a constant threat.

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah is arguably the Premier League’s best right-winger at the moment. His electric pace, dribbling, and goal-scoring prowess make him a nightmare for opponents.

