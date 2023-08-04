Best Players Still Available For Free This Transfer Window

There are still many prominent players who have yet to secure a new team amidst the final four weeks of the summer transfer window. This transfer window has already been greatly affected by the excessive spending of the Saudi Pro League. As Europe’s domestic leagues gear up for their return, these free agents range from underperforming individuals to seasoned veterans seeking one final opportunity.

1. Alexis Sanchez

Despite approaching his 35th birthday in November, the Chilean footballer continues to showcase moments of brilliance on the field. Having scored an impressive 14 goals during his time at Marseille last season, there is growing interest from clubs like Nottingham Forest. While his wage demands may still be high, many still see value in taking a chance on the former Arsenal player.

2. Eden Hazard

Although considered one of the most talented players on this roster, there is uncertainty surrounding whether any team will be willing to take a chance on the Belgian player after his disastrous time at Real. Recent reports indicate that retirement might be a possibility for him. Many clubs may have reservations about his ability to play consistently without encountering any problems.

3. David De Gea

Since his acrimonious departure from Manchester United, David De Gea has yet to find a new club to call home. Unfortunately, he did not receive a proper farewell from the fans despite serving the club diligently for over a decade. Despite being 32 years old De Gea still has plenty to offer as a goalkeeper.

4. Ross Barkley

Speculations have now arisen that the 29-year-old former Everton and Chelsea midfielder is being linked with Championship clubs including Middlesbrough. With plenty of time left in his career, there is still hope for him to fulfill his potential. However, it seems that his journey may be remembered as one of unfulfilled promise.

Anike (

)