This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid have been in fine form in recent weeks, and their 2-0 win over Valencia on Wednesday night brought them within five points of league leaders Barcelona. The performance of their three star players, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, and Dani Ceballos, was a major factor in the victory.

Photo credit: Facebook

Vinicius Junior sealed the win for Real Madrid, continuing his impressive form of late. The Brazilian forward has been a key player for Los Blancos since his arrival in 2018, and he has already scored twelve goals this season. He was a menace for the Valencia defence all night, with his pace and direct running causing all sorts of problems.

Marco Asensio was also at the heart of Real Madrid’s win. The Spanish international has been in outstanding form, and he scored the opener for Real Madrid. He was also influential in the middle of the park, as he looked to create chances for his teammates.

Finally, Dani Ceballos was impressive in the middle of the park. The Spanish midfielder put in a solid performance as he looked to break up play and provide his team with an extra attacking outlet. He was also responsible for keeping possession and ensuring that Real Madrid controlled the game.

The performances of the three stars helped Real Madrid to a comfortable win over Valencia, and they will now be looking to close the gap between them and Barcelona even further. With the trio of Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, and Dani Ceballos in fine form, they will certainly have a chance of doing so.

Imjohn (

)