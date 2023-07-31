Best Players as the Super Falcons of Nigeria qualify for the round of 16 of FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria booked their spot in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday afternoon, following their hard-fought draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team.

Super Falcons of Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum started his best players against their opponent, and they were all fantastic in the entertaining encounter.

Barcelona Women’s football club star Asisat Oshoala tried so hard to break the deadlock for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the first half of the game, but her effort was saved by impressive Republic of Ireland Women’s national team goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, as the first half ended in a draw.

The two teams tried so hard to score in the second half of the game, but all their efforts were denied by the impressive goalkeepers.

The draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team has now helped the Super Falcons of Nigeria to finish at the second spot of their group table, and they have qualified for the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Here are the three best players in the Super Falcons of Nigeria’s hard-fought draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team;

Ashleigh Plumptre

The Leicester City Women’s football club star started in Super Falcons of Nigeria defence line, and she was able to help goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie to keep a clean sheet.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

The Paris Women’s football club goalkeeper was fantastic for the Super Falcons of Nigeria against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team, and she was able to make many incredible saves in the game.

Christy Ucheibe

The Benfica Women’s football club star was fantastic in Super Falcons midfield, and she was able to contribute to her team’s well deserved draw.

