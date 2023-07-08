Best Players as England U-21 beat Spain U-21 1-0 to clinch the European Championship title

England U-21 made history tonight as they beat Spain by 1-0 to clinch the European Championship title. Meanwhile here are the three best players of the match:

1. Levi Colwill

The Chelsea academy graduate was brilliant this evening as he was busy coordinating England’s build-up play which was crucial to the victory. He made several interceptions and clearances. He was also responsible for sending line-splitting passes to open Spain’s defence. England’s attackers were wasteful tonight.

2. Curtis Jones

The Liverpool youngster had a brilliant game this evening as his strike in the first half secured the victory for England. He terrorized Spain’s defence today and Jurgen Klopp, his coach at the club level will be happy with his performance.

3. James Trafford

The England goalkeeper saved them tonight as he made a total of four saves including a penalty save at the stoppage time. He was arguably the best player on the pitch this evening.

