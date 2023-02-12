Best Pictures from Real Madrid historic win in the Club World Cup Final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid are champions of the world for the fifth time in the history of the club. The Whites traveled to Morroco earlier this week to compete in the competition. Real Madrid defeated Al Hilal in the final of the club world cup.

Valverde scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season while Vini also scored a brace and assisted Benzema for his own goal. With their performances in the Semi-Final and Final, Vinicius Jr and Valverde won the Golden and Silvee ball in the tournament.

Check out beautiful pictures from the celebration.

1) Valverde and Vinicius with their Silver and Golden ball Awards.

2) Modric and Kroos celebrating their first trophy without Casemiro.

3) Florentino Perez with his 32nd trophy as a Real Madrid president.

4) Ancelotti celebrates with his staff.

5) Non-Spanish Players celebrating the win

6) Real Madrid Academy Players.

7) German Players

8) Spanish Players with the trophy

9) VINCEMA

10) Rudiger with his second trophy with Madrid

11) Real Madrid Golden boy

