SPORT

Best Pictures from Real Madrid historic win in the Club World Cup Final

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid are champions of the world for the fifth time in the history of the club. The Whites traveled to Morroco earlier this week to compete in the competition. Real Madrid defeated Al Hilal in the final of the club world cup.

Valverde scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season while Vini also scored a brace and assisted Benzema for his own goal. With their performances in the Semi-Final and Final, Vinicius Jr and Valverde won the Golden and Silvee ball in the tournament.

Check out beautiful pictures from the celebration.

1) Valverde and Vinicius with their Silver and Golden ball Awards.

2) Modric and Kroos celebrating their first trophy without Casemiro.

3) Florentino Perez with his 32nd trophy as a Real Madrid president.

4) Ancelotti celebrates with his staff.

5) Non-Spanish Players celebrating the win

6) Real Madrid Academy Players.

7) German Players

8) Spanish Players with the trophy

9) VINCEMA

10) Rudiger with his second trophy with Madrid

11) Real Madrid Golden boy

Akinsports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

7 mins ago

Erik ten Hag hints at Man United Harry Maguire plan that could push captain to leave club

17 mins ago

Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

33 mins ago

Chelsea’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including Tough Games Against Dortmund And Spurs.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button