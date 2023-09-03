Jude Bellingham can be considered as the best transfer this summer. The England International has been in top form since joining Real Madrid and can be considered as the best player in the Laliga right now.

Bellingham has scored back-to-back game winners for Real Madrid this season and Carlo Ancelotti seems right to say the club won’t go for another player this summer because Jude Bellingham can do it all.

Carlo Ancelotti sees Jude Bellingham as replacement for Karim Benzema who joined Al-Ittihad after his departure from Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham now has 5 goals and 1 assist in 4 appearances for Real Madrid. He has scored more goals than Robert Lewandowski this season.

Borja Mayoral intercepted a poor pass from Fran Garcia and gave Getafe a lead over Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham fell down in the box and the los Blancos thought they had won a penalty kick. However, a VAR check saw the decision overturned but Jude Bellingham and Joselu netted one goal each for their side to make the score 2-1.

Bellingham scored in the 95th minute to help the los Blancos grab three points in the match. The Los Blancos have kept their impressive 100% record, and the Englishman continues his remarkable form of scoring in every match so far.

Arsenal’s new signing Declan Rice has established himself as one of the best players at the club. He has remained highly consistent in performance since joining Mikel Arteta’s side.

Bayern Munich’s €100 million signing Harry Kane has scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist in 3 matches for the club. He has already established himself as the best striker in the Bundesliga.

