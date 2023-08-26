Best finishers in world football right now based on current form

Scoring goals is a crucial skill for any player. The key to success lies in finding the perfect balance between accuracy and intuition. Mastering this delicate art has turned certain players into true legends of the game.

To be a dependable goal scorer, strikers must possess a variety of skills. They need to master techniques such as delicately lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper or skillfully curving a shot into the top corner. A proficient finisher knows exactly how to strike the ball with precision and timing, delivering the perfect shot when it matters most.

5. Ronaldo

Despite being 38 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of the best strikers in the game. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering he is arguably the greatest goal scorer in the history of the sport. Ronaldo has been performing exceptionally well for AI-Nassr, and recently led them to victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup. Throughout the tournament, he scored an impressive six goals and also claimed the Golden Boot award. Ronaldo’s exceptional aerial abilities and his capability to score goals with either foot make him one of the most versatile and skilled finishers in the game today.

4. Kane

In the 2022-23 Premier League season, Harry Kane impressively scored 30 goals. What’s quite remarkable is that he accomplished this feat while playing for a Tottenham Hotspur team that was not performing at its best. Sadly, this is often overlooked. Kane truly stands out as one of the most dynamic center-forwards of recent times. His goal-scoring ability is unparalleled, as he can find the back of the net from various positions and angles on the field. In addition to his knack for goals, Kane’s exceptional playmaking skills allow him to drop deep and contribute to the team’s build-up play. This summer, Kane joined Bayern Munich, and it’s highly anticipated that he will add several trophies to his impressive collection in the near future.

3. Osimhen

Victor Osimhen amazed fans and experts worldwide with his remarkable improvement during the 2022-23 season. While displaying tremendous potential throughout his career, it was in the previous season that he truly seized his opportunity to shine. Osimhen left an indelible mark in Napoli’s history by leading them to Serie A glory after 33 long years. His sharp finishing and clever movement were instrumental in his goal-scoring achievements last season. As a result, he has now become one of the most highly sought-after center-forwards in the game.

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has singlehandedly turned Inter Miami’s fortunes around. Since joining the club on July 22, they have not suffered a single defeat (as of the writing of this article). Messi’s contribution of 10 goals and one assist in seven Leagues Cup matches showcased not only his exceptional accuracy as a marksman, but also propelled Inter Miami to secure their first-ever major trophy. Messi’s remarkable goal-scoring record at the highest level of the game speaks volumes about his incredible finishing abilities. With 817 goals to his name, he stands as one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time, second only to Ronaldo, who boasts 844 goals.

1. Haaland

Erling Haaland, the winner of the 2023 European Golden Shoe, has truly established himself as arguably the best striker in the world. Since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022, the Norwegian has proven to be an incredible asset. Haaland’s performance last season was exceptional, scoring an incredible 52 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions. His athleticism, movement, instinctive goal-scoring ability, and versatility in utilizing techniques such as toe-pokes, volleys, lobs, curled finishes, and headers make him a complete and formidable number 9.

Osho123 (

)