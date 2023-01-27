This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Borussia Monchengladbach star Plea is the best assists provider in the top five European leagues this season.

He has provided 11 assists in 15 games this season and has registered 0.73 assists per game. The 29 year old has been highly impressive in performance for Borussia Monchengladbach since the beginning of this season. He’s one of the best players in the Bundesliga.

PSG forward Lionel Messi is the second best assists provider in the top five European leagues this season. The 35 year old has provided 14 assists in 21 games and has registered 0.67 assists per game. Messi has been highly impressive in performance for the Parisians since the beginning of this season and he’s expected to help them win the UEFA Champions league title and the Ligue 1 title this season.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is the third best assists provider in Europe’s top five leagues this season. He has provided 17 assists in 26 games for City this season and has registered 0.65 assists per game.

PSG forward Neymar is the fourth best assists provider in the top five European leagues this season. He has provided 15 assists in 24 games this season and has registered 0.62 assists per game.

Kvaratskhelia, Boga, Stindl and Sosa are among the best assists providers in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Malikings (

)