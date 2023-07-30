Best 11 U23 Players and Best 11 Players Aged 30 and Above in Football Currently

Some young players have broken into the fray in the last couple of years. The likes of Bayern Munich star, Jamal Musiala, and Bukayo Saka fall into this category.

These young players, despite their current age, have played major roles in the success of their respective teams and have become the main men in their teams.

The team consisting of the best players who are under the age of 23 has Porto shot-stopper, Diogo Costa between the sticks.

In the defense, there are young defenders such as Alphonso Davies, Josko Gvardiol, Mathijs de Ligt, and Reece James. All of them have become one of the best in their respective playing positions in the last few years.

In the middle of the park, we have Jude Bellingham, Barcelona star, Pedri, and Bayern Munich young midfielder, Jamal Musiala.

The abilities of Manchester City star, Erling Haaland bellies his age. With the rate at which he scored, it would be forgiven to think he is already a very experienced striker in his late 20s. However, this isn’t the case as he is still 23 years old. Bukayo Saka and Vinicius Junior join Haaland in the attack.

Best XI of Players Over 30 Years

The best goalkeeper in the world currently, who is 30 years or over is Thibaut Courtois.

The centre-backs in the team are Raphaël Varane and Virgil Van Dijk. The best full-backs in the world who are aged 30 and above are Kyle Walker and David Alaba.

In the midfield, we have Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, and Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Neymar Jr. The attack consists of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

