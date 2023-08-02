Best 11 Players Who Are Still Free Agents in the Current Transfer Window

The summer transfer window is when the big signings are made. However, some clubs also go for low-risk signings and the best kind of low-risk signings are the free agent. This is because you don’t get to pay any transfer fee to another club to sign them. All that’s needed is striking an agreement with the player.

This summer, some players are still free agents with the transfer window closing in one month. We have set up a team consisting of the best free agents in the current transfer window.

David De Gea is the best free-agent goalkeeper in the market currently. The Spanish shot-stopper was released by Manchester United after his contract with the club expired at the end of June. Manchester United has since signed Andre Onana to replace him. According to speculations, he could join the German Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich.

In the defense, Real Madrid legend, Sergio Ramos is now a free agent. The Spanish centre-back was released by Paris Saint-Germain a month ago. Former Arsenal star, Maitland-Niles has also become a free agent after he was released by the English Premier League club.

Phil Jones has finally left Manchester United after the expiration of his contract. Everton has also released Yerry Mina after the expiration of his contract.

Some top-class midfielders have also become free agents this summer. Former Manchester United star, Jesse Lingard has become a free agent after his contract with Nottingham Forest expired.

Liverpool has also released Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after more than five years at the club. Japanese star, Diachi Kamada is also a free agent after his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expired.

Below is the full details of the best 11 players who are currently free agents:

