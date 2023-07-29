Benzema, CR7, Busquets: XI of the Best Players in the World Outside Europe Currently

The team consisting of the best players in world football who are playing outside European leagues currently is dominated by players from the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. The bulk of these players currently ply their trade in the Saudi Pro League.

The major reason for this is not farfetched. There has been an influx of players who were playing in one of Europe’s top leagues into the Saudi Pro League this summer. This is a result of the league’s drive to become one of the best in world football.

This summer alone, the likes of Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N’Golo Kante, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Edouard Mendy have made the move to one Saudi Pro League club or the other. Cristiano Ronaldo switched Europe for Saudi Arabia a little more than six months ago.

In the team consisting of the best players in world football outside Europe, current Al-Ahli goalkeeper and former Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy features between the sticks.

In the backline, we have Jordi Alba who moved to Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami in the current transfer window. There is Al-Hilal star, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Giorgio Chiellini complete the back three.

In midfield, there is Al-Hilal’s new signing, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Inter Miami’s new signing, Sergio Busquets, and Al-Ittihad midfielder, N’Golo Kante, and former Liverpool star, Roberto Firmino.

In the frontline, we have Karim Benzema leading the attack while new Inter Miami signing, Lionel Messi plays on the right flank with Cristiano Ronaldo on the left flank.

Johndominic01 (

)