Benfica expecting fresh Chelsea talks over Enzo Fernandez

Benfica are braced for another bid from Chelsea to try and sign World Cup star Enzo Fernandez, 90min understands.

Early in the winter, Chelsea made a strong effort to sign the 22-year-old, but their refusal to activate his £106 million release clause enraged Benfica. The Portuguese team even went on the record to accuse Chelsea of showing “disrespect.”

Since then, negotiations between the two teams have cooled, but 90min has learned that Fernandez’s representative, Jorge Mendes, has kept in touch with both Chelsea and Benfica in an effort to reach a deal.

According to reliable sources, Fernandez is still very eager to join Chelsea. Although the Argentine midfielder has been back with his team for the past few weeks, his desire to leave still exists. He missed Benfica training earlier this month in an effort to force through a transfer.

Although 90min understands that Benfica would be open to receive the amount in installments if the initial payment was big, something Chelsea have so far failed to provide, the Portuguese club has publicly told Chelsea that they must activate Fernandez’s release clause to get a deal done.

According to sources close to the Portuguese team, Benfica is anticipating a call from the Blues in the coming days, Chelsea are now anticipated to step up their attempts to sign Fernandez.

Fernandez wants to leave Stamford Bridge, and those in charge there are eager to come to an agreement. However, Chelsea are looking to cut costs as much as they can after spending close to £200 million on players like Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Benoit Badiashile during the winter transfer window.

This month, the Blues looked into less expensive alternatives to Fernandez but were turned down after making inquiries about Franck Kessie of Barcelona, Moises Caicedo of Brighton, and Yves Bissouma of Tottenham.

Amadou Onana, a midfielder for relegation-threatened Everton, has impressed since moving to Goodison Park in the summer and may be given the opportunity to leave the Toffees this month, according to 90min, who understands that Chelsea have also looked into a deal for him.

Oladaily (

)