Benfica confirm Chelsea’s Premier League record deal for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have signed Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in a British record deal worth more than £100 million

The blues have been in the race to sign the Argentina world cup winner since the start of the January transfer window but we’re unable to sign him after consecutive offers were rejected by Benfica.

Chelsea hierarchy launched a fresh move for the Argentine in the last days of the January transfer window and it paid off as they finally get thier man after breaking British record deal worth €121 million Euros.

Chelsea are yet to announce the transfer on Tuesday night but Benfica released a statement late Tuesday confirming the deal. The 22 year old signed a eight and half year contract with Chelsea,which would keep him at the bridge till the summer of 2031.

The Argentine who joined Benfica six months ago has been impressive as he made the Argentine world cup team which went on to win the world cup title in Qatar. He played seven of Argentina’s world cup matches and was named Young player of the tournament.

Despite the heavy spending in this January transfer window, Chelsea have endured an underwhelming season and are just 10th in the Premier League ahead of Friday’s clash with west London rivals Fulham.

