Benefits Arsenal Will Get From Jorginho in Their Title Race

Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea in the January transfer window, and though the club have not been performing well since he signed for them as they have gotten a point in the past three games, from his performance against Manchester City, there are signs that he will help Arsenal in their quest to win the English Premier League.

Arsenal will benefit from the wealth of experience that Jorginho has in his archive. Jorginho is one of the most experienced defensive midfielders in the English Premier League, and under the leadership of Tuchel, the player was instrumental for Chelsea; he also thrived under Sarri at Napoli. These experiences will help him help other players in the Arsenal team in their bid to win the English Premier League. The player was a vice captain at Chelsea; this shows that the player will have influence on and off the pitch for Arsenal.

Arsenal’s current first-choice defensive midfielder Thomas Partey is an injury-prone player, so having Jorginho in the team will help replace the player any time he is injured or whenever Arteta wants to play a double pivot in the middle of the park with Partey and Jorginho.

Jorginho is a player that thrives in possession-based football, which is the exact style of play at Arsenal under Arteta. Jorginho will be the architect in the Arsenal midfield in the games that he plays because the player possesses the ability to dictate play and bring out the best in other midfielders in the team.

