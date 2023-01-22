This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After Chelsea FC unexpectedly hijacked two of Arsenal FC’s targets, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix, the club went ahead to splash the cash on Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, with the hope of securing the signature of a player from Real Valladolid, Ivan Fresneda. It is undeniable that the signing of the Brighton and Hove Albion player, Leandro Trossard has given three benefits.

1. Saves Money

It would be Shakhtar Donetsk insisted that its player, Mykhailo Mudryk cannot be sold for less than one hundred million euros (€100m, £88m) which Arsenal FC believe is too much, though he was the club’s major target. Arsenal FC only paid twenty-seven million pounds for the Belgian, Leandro Trossard, which includes seven million pounds add-ons. The Gunners save about fifty million pounds (£50m).

2. Versatile Asset

No doubt that Mykhailo Mudryk is a versatile player but not Leandro Trossard. The newly signed player for the Gunners can play in any of the three front roles. He makes use of both legs unlikely Mykhailo Mudryk who only uses his left leg. Leandro Trossard’s versatility will give Mikel Arteta options in the attacking line.

3. Proven Goalscorer In The Premier League

Leandro Trossard has been tested and trusted in the Premier League. Fortunately, thirteen of his twenty-five goals in the league have come against the top six clubs, which includes a hat trick against Liverpool FC this season, unlikely Mykhailo Mudryk who will need time to adapt to the Premier League games.

4. No Pressure On Leandro Trossard

With the amount Chelsea FC used in signing Mykhailo Mudryk (€100m), pressure may be on the player. Previous experience shows that players Chelsea FC have signed with a huge transfer fee end up not performing due to the pressure of the signing fee. Leandro Trossard has no pressure on him since his transfer fee is bearable.

