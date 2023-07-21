BEN 4:1 ALS: Ronaldo’s Awful Display Today Shows His Heavy Decline In Football.

Al Nassr played their second game of the pre-season today when they travelled to face Benfica at the Estadio Algarve on Thursday evening. The Saudi Arabian Side suffered their second straight humiliating defeat in the pre-season as they were condemned to a heavy 4-1 defeat by Benfica. Angel Di Maria, Goncalo Ramos (twice), and Andreas Schjelderup were all on the scoresheet to aid Benfica’s impressive victory in this encounter.

Well, Cristiano Ronaldo made another appearance for Al Nassr in today’s match as he carried on with his unconvincing performance against Benfica. The Portuguese International didn’t come with anything new in this game as he wasn’t a serious threat to Benfica’s defense line and also struggled to impact Al Nassr’s performance offensively.

Well, I believe Cristiano Ronaldo’s awful display in this game shows his heavy decline in football which was expected. Understandably, The Portuguese International is not the player we once knew several years ago when he used to score a ridiculous amount of goals for his team. Presently, the 38-year-old struggles to do simple things like making accurate passes of the ball or completing dribbles which is quite painful to see. Cristiano Ronaldo had indeed done a lot for football in his several years of playing the beautiful game. The Former Man UTD Star needs to consider retirement in my opinion while he is still highly appreciated by fans and the media.

