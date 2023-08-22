Bellingham’s Performance So Far Gives Reasons Why Caicedo And Rice Have No Reason To Flop.

This summer transfer window recorded lots of huge, surprising and disappointing transfers. From the constant transfer of top European stars to the Saudi league to the signing of numerous players for a fee above £100 million, it is indeed a transfer window to be much remembered. Most of these players got a chance to showcase their playstyle in the preseason games, while others only got the chance at the start of the new season.

Whenever a player is signed into a top team for a huge transfer fee, a lot is expected of such a player, and failure to meet up to standards would lead to huge criticism from fans. Amongst the players who were signed for a huge fee are Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice. Former West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice joined Arsenal for a club record fee. Since the arrival of the English defensive midfielder, nothing much has changed in Arsenal’s midfield. It became clear that Declan Rice might not be able to do as much as a fully fit Thomas Partey.

Moises Caicedo made his debut for Chelsea in the premier league in the game against West Ham United. Caicedo’s debut performance is one which he would never want to remember, mainly because he caused a penalty which lead to Chelsea’s 3-1 loss. While most fans have started criticizing both players, others believe that they should be given more time. However, Jude Bellingham’s performance so far explains why both Caicedo and Rice have no reason to flop. Jude Bellingham plays as a central midfielder unlike Caicedo and Rice who are defensive midfielder. As a central midfielder, Jude Bellingham is expected to supply great passes to the strikers and also create chances, and so far he has done all these and even gone further to score goals. The 20 years old midfielder has recorded 3 goals and 1 assist in two La Liga appearances for Real Madrid.

Every top player does not need to be given several days, weeks or months before showcasing their brilliance in any team, hence, Rice and Caicedo have no reason to flop

Tegajames (

)