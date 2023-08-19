Bellingham’s brothers reacts after they both scored a brace for their Clubs on Saturday.

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham scored twice to help Real Madrid comeback from a goal down to beat Almeria 3-1 in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday, while his brother, Jobe Bellingham also scored twice to help his club, Sunderland comeback from behind to beat Rotherham United 2-1 in the England Championship on Saturday.

After scoring his 3rd La Liga goal for Real Madrid in just 2 appearances, his brother, Jobe Bellingham posted on his Instagram story: “Haha double brace what a day 😂😍”

Reacting after him and his brother, Jobe brace for their respective clubs on Saturday, Jude Bellingham posted on his Instagram story: “Good day 🤣”

No doubt the English midfielder, Jude Bellingham played a key role in helping Real Madrid to maintain their 100 percent start to the new Spanish La Liga season, while Jobe brace was crucial in getting all 3 points for Sunderland on Saturday.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)