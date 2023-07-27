Bellingham reveals how Lisandro Martinez won his respect after both Player’s bust-up in the match.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has opened up on his heated confrontation with Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez during a recent friendly match.

Despite the intense on-field clash, Bellingham emphasizes that he holds total respect for the combative Argentine defender.

Martinez, known as “The Butcher,” had stirred emotions at Old Trafford after a particularly aggressive challenge on Bukayo Saka in a previous game.

However, it was another robust tackle from Martinez that left Bellingham in discomfort just before halftime during the friendly clash.

Reflecting on the incident, Bellingham stated, “The little tiff with Martinez is one of those things. He is a brilliant player. I came in at halftime and I was f’ing this and f’ing that. But when he came over to wish me all the best when he came off, I really respected it. I know what goes on the pitch stays on the pitch.”

The 18-year-old midfielder, who marked his second appearance for Real Madrid with a splendid goal in a convincing 2-0 win against Manchester United, stated the competitive nature of the sport. “Sometimes it spills over. That is part of the game,” Bellingham added. “I am really respectful. We can have that moment after the game.”

Speaking about his experience at Real Madrid, Bellingham expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I look like I am enjoying it, I like to think. So far, so good. I am enjoying playing with this team, learning from so many great players. I am definitely not getting carried away just yet.”

Confident in his ability to meet the lofty expectations of the Spanish giants, Bellingham added, “There are big challenges to come this season. There is a lot to aim for and rightly so. It is the biggest club with the best players. The expectations are high as they should be. It is about us going out there and matching that.”

Source: Metro.co.uk.

