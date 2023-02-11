SPORT

Belle Silva reacts after Thiago Silva was trolled by a mascot in the tunnel ahead of today game.

Brazilian and Chelsea legendary defender, Thiago Silva fell victim to a hilarious prank as he went to shake a young West Ham mascot hand in the tunnel ahead of their Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

The West Ham United young mascot extended his hand to shake the Chelsea captain before swiftly retracting it to wriggle his fingers by his nose, leaving Thiago Silva hanging. However, the Brazilian defender saw the funny side and smiled as he ensured he did his own back, taunting the young mascot with the same hand pose.

After watching her husband been tricked by a young West Ham mascot in the tunnel, Belle Silva has taken to social media to react.

Belle Silva shared the short video on her Instagram story with the caption: “Look at how funny he is”

Although, Joao Felix scored his first Chelsea goal against West Ham United in the first 16th minute, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Drop your take on this.

