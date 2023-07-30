Belle Silva Nominates Her Candidate For Chelsea Captaincy Ahead Of Pochettino’s Decision

Following the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta and N’Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer, the question many club fans who want to know is who will be the next captain of the team. In a squad of new players, mostly youngsters with not so much experience, there is a very clear idea of who and who will slug it out in the race to get the captain’s armband.

Hours ago, Belle Silva named her nomination for the Chelsea captaincy while replying to a tweet from one of the big Chelsea twitter accounts. The verified account (Chels HQ), asked fans to pick between Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, who should be the successor to Cesar Azpilicueta.

Belle’s reply was very predictable as she nominated Thiago Silva, her husband and father to her children.

Despite the obvious bias behind her pick, I don’t think anyone could argue that Thiago Silva isn’t worthy of being the leader of this new Chelsea. The 38-year-old has a vast experience in leading teams to successes and it will make perfect sense if he becomes the captain, with Reece James as his assistant and ready to step into the role fully when the Brazilian defender leaves soon.

As Chelsea fans continue to debate who should be captain, Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that he is not going to name one until the club’s EPL opener against Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino:

“I won’t name a captain until Liverpool. I need to see the reaction, how they react on and off the pitch. It is time to assess everyone.”

WoleOscar (

)