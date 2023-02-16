Beer, anyone?’– Kevin de Bruyne mocks Arsenal fans after being pelted by plastic bottles and glasses

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City midfielder kelvin de Bruyne took a playful swipe at Arsenal fans after the Belgian midfielder had bottles and plastic glasses thrown at him during his side victory at the Emirates.

The Belgian opened the scoring for Manchester city with a superb lobbed after a back pass from Arsenal’s right back Tomiyasu fell to him.

Arsenal got a penalty kick after Nketiah seemed to be fouled by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. Bukayo Saka converted the penalty kick to draw the game level in the first half.

However, things turned out differently as Manchester City took control of the game once again through Jack’s Grealish spectacular goal in the 72 minutes.

10 minutes after taking the lead, de Bruyne was involved again, driving into the 18 yard box of the gunners before cutting back for Erling Haaland to wrap up a 3:1 win that saw Pep Guardiola Manchester City take the top spot for the first time this season.

Kelvin de Bruyne was substituted just three minutes remaining for Philips but was targeted by angry gunners fans who threw bottles and plastic glasses in his direction.

He swerved immediately to avoid being hit by the object thrown at him. He went further to post it on his Instagram with a caption “beer anyone”?

