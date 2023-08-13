Bayern’s Super Cup defeat to Leipzig explains why Tuchel might just be lucky at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel’s results with Bayern Munich since last season have been far from expectations as they lost DFL super cup to RB Leipzig in a humiliating manner yesterday. Meanwhile, the defeat has explained why Tuchel might just be lucky at Chelsea.

With Chelsea, he came in after the club sacked Frank Lampard in 2021, and he guided them to a UEFA Champions League triumph and runner-up to the FA Cup trophy. He also went on to win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his stint at the West London club. But at Bayern, his performances have not been encouraging which makes many football lovers doubt if he’s a top-tier coach.

Being a top-tier comes with a lot of consistence results and this is what Tuchel has lacked since he took charge at Bayern. In 13 games for Bayern, he has lost five, drawn two, and won just six games. Tuchel needs to start performing better to avoid an unexpected sack by the club executives.

However, yesterday’s defeat has explained why he might just be lucky at Chelsea because he didn’t start his Chelsea career this way.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)