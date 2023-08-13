Bayern Munich’s Strongest Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

Bayern Munich suffered a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the Super Cup final with Dani Olmo netting three goals in the match. The Bundesliga giants were very poor in performance in the final and Harry Kane’s hopes of winning his first silverware was crushed. Kane is still without a title at the age of 30 and he had the chance to win his first trophy but Bayern Munich couldn’t get past Leipzig.

Thomas Tuchel was left disappointed with the outcome of the match and he apologized to Harry Kane. The manager admitted that the result makes him feel bad and believes they need to learn from Harry Kane. Tuchel believes Harry Kane has brought lots of quality and experience to their squad. Kane came in for Tel in the 64th minute but couldn’t make an impact to the game.

Harry Kane is expected to win at least one silverware in 2023/2024 season. He may form an attacking partnership with Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Sane while Laimer and Joshua Kimmich may form a midfield partnership. Davies, Kim Min-Jae, De Ligt and Benjamin Pavard are the defenders while Neuer is the Goalkeeper.

