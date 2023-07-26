SPORT

Bayern Munich shows interest in ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 331 1 minute read

According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich is currently in the market for a new goalkeeper as Manuel Neuer has not yet returned to full training after a ski injury in January.

Backup keeper Yan Sommer is being linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan, as he does not want to remain on the bench when Neuer is fit again.

Bayern Munich has identified former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea as a potential target, after he left the club in June following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford.

However, Bayern has also prepared a shortlist of alternative options in case they are unable to secure De Gea’s services.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that Bayern is interested in Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but it seems unlikely that the Serie A club would be willing to part ways with him.

Another name on Bayern’s radar is Brentford’s David Raya, but the Championship club is said to be demanding a transfer fee of £40 million (€46.61m/$51.61m).

It is worth noting that Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann may have reservations about Raya due to his height, as he prefers a goalkeeper with a more imposing stature.

Arinze5 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

10 mins ago

5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

23 mins ago

FCB vs RMA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

37 mins ago

Video: Waldrum Talks Up Incredible Super Falcons Win Against Australia –

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button