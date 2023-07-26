Bayern Munich shows interest in ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich is currently in the market for a new goalkeeper as Manuel Neuer has not yet returned to full training after a ski injury in January.

Backup keeper Yan Sommer is being linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan, as he does not want to remain on the bench when Neuer is fit again.

Bayern Munich has identified former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea as a potential target, after he left the club in June following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford.

However, Bayern has also prepared a shortlist of alternative options in case they are unable to secure De Gea’s services.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that Bayern is interested in Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but it seems unlikely that the Serie A club would be willing to part ways with him.

Another name on Bayern’s radar is Brentford’s David Raya, but the Championship club is said to be demanding a transfer fee of £40 million (€46.61m/$51.61m).

It is worth noting that Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann may have reservations about Raya due to his height, as he prefers a goalkeeper with a more imposing stature.

Arinze5 (

)