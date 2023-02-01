Bayern Munich reveal why Marcel Sabitzer was allowed to join Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has detailed the conversation between he and Marcel Sabitzer that ended with the midfielder’s deadline day move to Manchester United. After receiving the news that Christian Eriksen will be out of action until April with an ankle injury, the twenty-time league Champions acted swiftly to sign the Austrian midfielder on a temporary basis. The former Red Bull Leipzig midfielder, who is managed by former United interim manager Ralf Rangnick at international level, had made 24 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season.

The Austria international first admitted his interest in Erik ten Hag’s project and has now penned a six-month loan deal with the club. Not only will Sabitzer provide cover to the injured Eriksen, but his engine and passing range will benefit a United midfield that has been calling out for reinforcements since the summer, even despite Casemiro’s recent impressive performances. At 28 years old he will bring a wealth of experience amassed largely in the Bundesliga, and looks set to feature heavily under Ten Hag.

In Sabitzer, they found an international level midfielder ready to make the move on the spot, and speaking after the signing was confirmed, Bayern’s sporting director detailed the conversations that led to them facilitating a late deal. “Manchester United expressed an interest in Marcel Sabitzer at the beginning of the week,” Salihamidžić told Bayern’s website. “Marcel told us he would like more playing time and he’s confident he will get that at United. After consultation with our coach Julian Nagelsmann, we accepted the request and have loaned Marcel to Manchester United until 30 June. We wish him every success for the second half of the season with United.”

SOURCE: Manchester Evening

RSport (

)