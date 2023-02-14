Bayern Munich Claims Victory Over PSG with a 1-0 Win as Coman Scores, Mbappe’s Two Goals Disallowed
Bayern Munich defeated Paris St. Germain in the first leg of their last 16 matchup, repeating Kingsley Coman’s heroics from the 2020 Champions League final.
Source: All football
In Paris, the Frenchman scored with a volley early in the second half.
After recent injuries, Lionel Messi started and Kylian Mbappe came off the bench, but neither could inspire a subpar PSG.
Mbappe appeared to have salvaged a late draw, but two of his goals were disallowed due to offside.
Benjamin Pavard will miss the second leg of the tie after receiving his second yellow card for a foul on Messi at the conclusion of the game.
The champions of Ligue 1 have now lost their last three matches overall.
Match Events
26′ Yellow Card! Pavard booked
30′ Choupo-Moting’s header wide out
33′ Coman’s long shot wide out
43′ Kimmich’s long shot stopped
53′ GOAL! PSG 0-1 Bayern (Coman)
62′ Choupo-Moting’s shot stopped
63′ CLOSE! Choupo-Moting hits the post
64′ Pavard’s header stopped
70′ Yellow Card! Kimpembe booked
73′ OFFSIDE! Mbappe’s goal disallowed
82′ OFFSIDE! Mbappe’s goal disallowed again
Line-ups:
PSG XI:
– Donnarumma
– Hakimi
– Ramos
– Marquinhos
– Mendes
– Verratti
– Danilo, Soler
– Zaire-Emery
– Messi
– Neymar
Subs:
– Rico
– Letellier
– Kiepembe
– Mbappe
– Ruiz
– Bernat
– Vitinha
– Pembele
– Bitshiabu
– Gharbi
– Ekitike
Bayern XI:
– Sommer
– Pavard
– De Ligt
– Upamecano
– Cancelo
– Kimmich
– Goretzka
– Coman
– Sane
– Musiala
– Choupo-Moting
Subs:
– Ulreich
– Schenk
– Gnabry
– Davies
– Sarr
– Blind
– Muller
– Gravenberch
– Tel
– Stanisic
– Ibrahimovic
