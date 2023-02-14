Bayern Munich Claims Victory Over PSG with a 1-0 Win as Coman Scores, Mbappe’s Two Goals Disallowed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayern Munich defeated Paris St. Germain in the first leg of their last 16 matchup, repeating Kingsley Coman’s heroics from the 2020 Champions League final.

Source: All football

In Paris, the Frenchman scored with a volley early in the second half.

After recent injuries, Lionel Messi started and Kylian Mbappe came off the bench, but neither could inspire a subpar PSG.

Mbappe appeared to have salvaged a late draw, but two of his goals were disallowed due to offside.

Benjamin Pavard will miss the second leg of the tie after receiving his second yellow card for a foul on Messi at the conclusion of the game.

The champions of Ligue 1 have now lost their last three matches overall.

Match Events

26′ Yellow Card! Pavard booked

30′ Choupo-Moting’s header wide out

33′ Coman’s long shot wide out

43′ Kimmich’s long shot stopped

53′ GOAL! PSG 0-1 Bayern (Coman)

62′ Choupo-Moting’s shot stopped

63′ CLOSE! Choupo-Moting hits the post

64′ Pavard’s header stopped

70′ Yellow Card! Kimpembe booked

73′ OFFSIDE! Mbappe’s goal disallowed

82′ OFFSIDE! Mbappe’s goal disallowed again

Line-ups:

PSG XI:

– Donnarumma

– Hakimi

– Ramos

– Marquinhos

– Mendes

– Verratti

– Danilo, Soler

– Zaire-Emery

– Messi

– Neymar

Subs:

– Rico

– Letellier

– Kiepembe

– Mbappe

– Ruiz

– Bernat

– Vitinha

– Pembele

– Bitshiabu

– Gharbi

– Ekitike

Bayern XI:

– Sommer

– Pavard

– De Ligt

– Upamecano

– Cancelo

– Kimmich

– Goretzka

– Coman

– Sane

– Musiala

– Choupo-Moting

Subs:

– Ulreich

– Schenk

– Gnabry

– Davies

– Sarr

– Blind

– Muller

– Gravenberch

– Tel

– Stanisic

– Ibrahimovic

onojadajo (

)