Bayern Munich are interested in signing Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich.

With the Red Devils, the England international has had a fantastic season, scoring 21 goals and providing eight assists.

Despite this, he has not signed a new contract, which has generated rumors about his future in recent weeks.

Bayern is the newest team keeping an eye on him, although they are unsure about his availability, according to Bild.

Rashford’s contract has a 12-month option that United recently exercised. For the remainder of the season, he is now committed to them.

The team has time to discuss a renewal as a result, and they are reportedly open to an extension.

Bayern are reportedly keeping an eye on Rashford, but they wouldn’t sign him unless contract negotiations failed.

Rashford appears keen to stay at United despite the fact that Paris Saint-Germain was also interested in him last summer.

To keep him, United would have to pay close to £400,000 week wages.

