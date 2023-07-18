Bayern 27-0 Rottach-Egern: Reactions As Tuchel Starts Preseason With A Big Win Against Local Side

Bayern Munich started the preseason with a very convincing win against local side FC Rottach-Egern. The Bundesliga champions began the game strongly as the team was already 6 goals up after 20 minutes.

Photo: Bayern Munich VS FC Rottach-Egern || Twitter

Bayer Munich scored 18 goals in the first half and another 9 goals in the second to seal the comfortable 27-0 win against FC Rottach-Egern. However, the talking points of the game were Chupo-moting’s sad injury, Sabitzer’s second-half display, Mane’s performance, and how Bayern new signing Kim Min-Jae would fit into the team, but this article will center on fans’ reactions after Thomas Tuchel kicked start Pre-season on a strong note. Take a look!

Photo: Bayern Munich VS FC Rottach-Egern || Twitter

1. Fans Have Described Bayern Munich As Ruthless.

Photo: Bayern Munich VS FC Rottach-Egern || Twitter

In general, the Preseason is not about the result but about building an understanding between the team. The preseason also helps new players and coaches adapt. However, fans have reacted because of Bayern Munich’s ruthlessness during the friendly game against FC Rottach-Egern as some fans have described Thomas Tuchel’s side as showing no mercy.

Photo: Screenshots Of Some Reactions As Bayern Munich Beat FC Rottach-Egern || Twitter

